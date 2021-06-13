Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 360.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $243.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.