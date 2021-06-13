Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $94,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,117,740. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

