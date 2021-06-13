Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $225.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.60.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.