Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.23 Million Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invitae by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitae by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $533,804.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

