Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Corteva by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corteva by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 667,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

