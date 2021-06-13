Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.84 Million in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.72% of Iteris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,776 shares of company stock valued at $527,304. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.93 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

