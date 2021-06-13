Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after buying an additional 44,643 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 382,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

