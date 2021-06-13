Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 21,585 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 262.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,862,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 549,018 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.