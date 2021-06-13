Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.