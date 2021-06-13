Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,033 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SEA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $277.69 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.