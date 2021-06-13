Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,067 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $228.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $229.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

