Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $238.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $128.10 and a one year high of $259.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

