Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,924,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

