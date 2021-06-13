Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,556 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.27. 13,924,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,499,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

