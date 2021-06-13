Mercury Price Reaches $0.0152 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $4,664.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mercury has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00164679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00187587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.01129060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.49 or 0.99573422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

