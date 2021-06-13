Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $633,134.47 and $123,478.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

