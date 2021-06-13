Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,472. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMSI opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.62. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

