Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

MLAB stock opened at $264.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.57. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $1,340,522.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $3,345,079. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

