Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the May 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 22,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,251. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.