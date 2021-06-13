Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

