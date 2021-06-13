Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

MESO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.