Meta (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00799724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.46 or 0.08022157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00084076 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

