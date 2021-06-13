Meta Price Tops $2.75 on Major Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00791055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.80 or 0.08147345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00085431 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

