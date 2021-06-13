MetaHash Price Tops $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $696,670.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00168189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00194100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.07 or 0.01088103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,944.07 or 1.00010580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,775,134,704 coins and its circulating supply is 2,605,621,316 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

