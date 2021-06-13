Metal Price Down 10.5% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00005643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $143.69 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00100970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00782887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.31 or 0.08017280 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

