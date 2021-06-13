Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $405,928.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.77 or 0.06445298 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00150880 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,483,984 coins and its circulating supply is 78,483,887 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

