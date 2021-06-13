Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.94 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00007649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $712,638.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

