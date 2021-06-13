Method Finance (MTHD) Price Reaches $0.0523 on Exchanges

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1,058.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.16 or 0.00806974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.47 or 0.08110522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00084469 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,096,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

