Metis (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52,903.00

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Metis has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $52,903.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00012213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00789856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.32 or 0.08076512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084270 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

