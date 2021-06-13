MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MET opened at $64.11 on Friday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

