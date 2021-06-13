Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

MBNKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Metro Bank stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

