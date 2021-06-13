Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

MBNKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Metro Bank stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

