Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

