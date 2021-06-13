Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

