Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.41% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $380,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,325.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $747.02 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,270.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

