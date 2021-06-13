MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,750,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,165,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.35% of MGIC Investment worth $204,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 186,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 914,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,412,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

MTG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,476. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.