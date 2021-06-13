MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,515,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,108 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.45% of MGIC Investment worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,255,000 after acquiring an additional 985,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MTG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.49. 3,863,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

