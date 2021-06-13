MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $707,089.68 and $508.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00040048 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 415,786,801 coins and its circulating supply is 138,484,873 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

