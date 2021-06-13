MicroBitcoin Market Cap Hits $714,911.68 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $714,911.68 and approximately $62.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006733 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00115870 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

