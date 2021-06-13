Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Decreased by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,910 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.