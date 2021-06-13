Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 26.2% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.