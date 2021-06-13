Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 36,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 62.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 6,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

