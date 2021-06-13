Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First National Bank of Omaha’s Largest Position

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 36,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 6,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

