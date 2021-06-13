Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

