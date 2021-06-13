Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the May 13th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 67,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

