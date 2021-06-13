Miller Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,650 ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Miller Investment Management LP owned 6.32% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 46,375.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPXE opened at $91.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

