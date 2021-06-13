Miller Investment Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

