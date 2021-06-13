Miller Investment Management LP Sells 957 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $242.64 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

