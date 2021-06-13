Miller Investment Management LP Takes $17.34 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,338,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 3.2% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned about 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,933,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $251.48 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $142.33 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.17.

