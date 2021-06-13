MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Hits $67.46 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.28 or 0.00017492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.46 million and $168,384.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00442338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003630 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.15 or 0.01036655 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,743,159 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

