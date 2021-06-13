Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of Mimecast worth $205,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mimecast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,802,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $968,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,338.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,814 shares of company stock worth $10,770,275 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIME. Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

