Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $438.01 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $2.85 or 0.00007328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $438.01 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00166198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00188196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.72 or 0.01114974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.30 or 0.99936685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 153,660,579 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

